AIC

AI Companions ($AIC) is pioneering the next generation of digital relationships by combining AI, VR, AR, and blockchain technologies. Our platform allows users to create deeply personalized, immersive virtual companions that evolve and grow with them. Backed by a robust ecosystem and $AIC token, AI Companions is set to redefine how people connect in the digital age, offering a transformative experience in virtual companionshi.

NameAIC

RankNo.393

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.17%

Circulation Supply749,999,700

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.5478231444168127,2025-02-05

Lowest Price0.017493720608467617,2024-09-09

Public BlockchainBSC

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

