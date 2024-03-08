ANDY

ANDY is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

NameANDY

RankNo.2368

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply946,220,014.21

Max Supply0

Total Supply946,220,014.21

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.05342723172909585,2024-03-15

Lowest Price0.00009461545819202,2024-03-08

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

