ANIME

Animecoin transforms the global anime industry into a community-owned creative network. As the Culture Coin of the anime industry, Animecoin powers a digital economy where one billion global fans can shape and own the future of anime. Since Azuki's launch in January 2022 as the premier Web3 anime brand, a global community has formed to build towards an open anime universe. Now, Animecoin expands this vision with a powerful mission: empowering one billion global fans to shape and own the future of anime culture.

NameANIME

RankNo.286

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.60%

Circulation Supply5,538,604,656

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.1860638973479942,2025-01-25

Lowest Price0.01230881396082252,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionAnimecoin transforms the global anime industry into a community-owned creative network. As the Culture Coin of the anime industry, Animecoin powers a digital economy where one billion global fans can shape and own the future of anime. Since Azuki's launch in January 2022 as the premier Web3 anime brand, a global community has formed to build towards an open anime universe. Now, Animecoin expands this vision with a powerful mission: empowering one billion global fans to shape and own the future of anime culture.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.