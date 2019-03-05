ANKR

Ankr is a distributed computing platform that uses idle computing power from data centers, PCs and edge devices. Its computing power market unlocks the cloud-based sharing economy, bringing great convenience and benefits to suppliers and users. Ankr uses containers, Kubernetes, blockchain and trusted hardware to bring users a cheaper, safer and better-performing cloud. The Ankr team includes a number of consecutive entrepreneurs and senior engineers. It reached a strategic strategic cooperation with large technology companies SAP, Telefonica and DigitalOcean, which will further expand the application.

NameANKR

RankNo.254

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.11%

Circulation Supply10,000,000,000

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date2019-03-05 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.0066 USDT

All-Time High0.22517936,2021-03-28

Lowest Price0.000711080622353,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

