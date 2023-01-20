AREA

Areon Network is a next-generation layer 1 blockchain with a unique consensus mechanism: Proof of Area. Areon stands out as a convenient ecosystem for crypto users providing fast, secure and stable transactions with fair transaction fees. Areon Network components: - Areon Foundation - Areon Chain (EVM compatible, Layer 1, PoA) AREA is the first cryptocurrency to use the Proof of Area (POA) protocol. Though similar to 'Delegated Proof of Stake', this unique consensus mechanism offers extra benefit for holders in the form of digital land ownership.

NameAREA

RankNo.1646

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.12%

Circulation Supply118,461,453

Max Supply0

Total Supply250,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.3199181743809326,2023-06-14

Lowest Price0.003344192063297708,2023-01-20

Public BlockchainAREA

Sector

Social Media

