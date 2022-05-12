ARG

Argentina is among the most successful national sides of all time with two World Cup wins, 14 victories in the Copa América, and an incredible production line of talent, which includes, arguably, the two greatest players of all time in Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform.

NameARG

RankNo.1234

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)33.95%

Circulation Supply7,423,185

Max Supply20,000,000

Total Supply20,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3711%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High9.145308590529966,2022-11-18

Lowest Price0.4221301026710237,2022-05-12

Public BlockchainCHZ

Sector

Social Media

