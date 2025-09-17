ASTER

Aster is a next-generation decentralized perpetual exchange built for everyone.Following Astherus' merger with APX Finance in late 2024, this new identity is more than just a name change. We’re revolutionizing the way people trade perpetual contracts and utilize assets in the decentralized world.

NameASTER

RankNo.44

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0005%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)5.76%

Circulation Supply2,495,479,171.897906

Max Supply8,000,000,000

Total Supply7,922,139,499.897906

Circulation Rate0.3119%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.419058923870731,2025-09-24

Lowest Price0.08438718204444161,2025-09-17

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

