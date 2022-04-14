AZERO

Aleph Zero is an enterprise-ready, high-performance blockchain platform with a novel, Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)-based consensus protocol that has been peer-reviewed and presented at an ACM conference. To date, Aleph Zero raised $15m for continued development, integrating with the Substrate stack, and expanding the team. In 2022, Aleph Zero plans to enable privacy-enhancing features based on secure multi-party computation research and zero-knowledge proofs.

NameAZERO

RankNo.1103

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.24%

Circulation Supply266,778,951

Max Supply0

Total Supply336,231,180

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.0914521459781383,2022-04-14

Lowest Price0.0354017026237892,2025-05-27

Public BlockchainAZERO

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

