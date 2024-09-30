BABYBNB

BabyBNB is a meme coin on BNB Smart Chain.

NameBABYBNB

RankNo.2178

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.05%

Circulation Supply554,838,709.6774194

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.5548%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.14437521554629335,2024-09-30

Lowest Price0.000848294713978291,2025-03-11

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionBabyBNB is a meme coin on BNB Smart Chain.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.