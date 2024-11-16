BABYBTC

Baby Bitcoin ($BABYBTC) is a new, community-focused cryptocurrency inspired by the legacy of Bitcoin but designed for a new generation of crypto enthusiasts.

NameBABYBTC

RankNo.2555

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply999,989,595.94

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply999,989,595.94

Circulation Rate0.9999%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.01001110548545098,2024-11-16

Lowest Price0.000161134740565925,2025-05-06

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionBaby Bitcoin ($BABYBTC) is a new, community-focused cryptocurrency inspired by the legacy of Bitcoin but designed for a new generation of crypto enthusiasts.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.