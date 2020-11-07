BAKE

Bakeryswap is the next iteration of the current Uniswap. It's like Uniswap, but faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also receive Bake Token rewards from which they can receive a portion of the Bakeryswap transaction fees and can be used to vote as part of Bakeryswap governance.

NameBAKE

RankNo.621

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)3.26%

Circulation Supply289,770,511.79138726

Max Supply0

Total Supply289,770,511.79138726

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High8.47949809,2021-05-02

Lowest Price0.00756707,2020-11-07

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionBakeryswap is the next iteration of the current Uniswap. It's like Uniswap, but faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also receive Bake Token rewards from which they can receive a portion of the Bakeryswap transaction fees and can be used to vote as part of Bakeryswap governance.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

BAKE/USDT
Bakery
