BEER

$BEER isn't just another coin – it's literally liquid gold. It works as the universal currency of enjoyment, bringing people together regardless of their skin color or social status. Grab some $BEER, invite your friends, and enjoy a great time!

NameBEER

RankNo.1654

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply549,761,339,928

Max Supply0

Total Supply888,888,888,888

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000579760463489788,2024-06-10

Lowest Price0.000002907994132983,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainSOL

