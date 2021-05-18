BIST

Bistroo is a software-as-a-service e-commerce protocol for food, meals & beverages, powered by the BIST Token. Bistroo is a pioneer in the blockchain-based food industry, building direct e-commerce protocols and products that empower the merchants in an ecosystem that also rewards the customers for their contributions and behavior.

NameBIST

RankNo.2262

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply57,402,226

Max Supply99,000,000

Total Supply99,000,000

Circulation Rate0.5798%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.36994173,2021-05-18

Lowest Price0.006156623433934821,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionBistroo is a software-as-a-service e-commerce protocol for food, meals & beverages, powered by the BIST Token. Bistroo is a pioneer in the blockchain-based food industry, building direct e-commerce protocols and products that empower the merchants in an ecosystem that also rewards the customers for their contributions and behavior.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
BIST/USDT
Bistroo
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (BIST)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
BIST/USDT
Bistroo
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (BIST)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...