BOND

BarnBridge is a fluctuations derivatives protocol for hedging yield sensitivity and market price. It plans to create the first cross platform derivatives protocol for any and all fluctuations. To start, we will focus on yield sensitivity & market price. BOND is an ERC-20 token. It will be used to stake in the system, and as a governance token when the governance module is launched.

NameBOND

RankNo.1703

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)10.33%

Circulation Supply7,910,262.29101514

Max Supply10,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000

Circulation Rate0.791%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High185.92532004,2020-10-27

Lowest Price0.17147494024582804,2025-02-26

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionBarnBridge is a fluctuations derivatives protocol for hedging yield sensitivity and market price. It plans to create the first cross platform derivatives protocol for any and all fluctuations. To start, we will focus on yield sensitivity & market price. BOND is an ERC-20 token. It will be used to stake in the system, and as a governance token when the governance module is launched.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
BOND/USDT
BarnBridge
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (BOND)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
BOND/USDT
BarnBridge
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (BOND)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...