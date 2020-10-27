BOND

BarnBridge is a fluctuations derivatives protocol for hedging yield sensitivity and market price. It plans to create the first cross platform derivatives protocol for any and all fluctuations. To start, we will focus on yield sensitivity & market price. BOND is an ERC-20 token. It will be used to stake in the system, and as a governance token when the governance module is launched.

NameBOND

RankNo.1703

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)10.33%

Circulation Supply7,910,262.29101514

Max Supply10,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000

Circulation Rate0.791%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High185.92532004,2020-10-27

Lowest Price0.17147494024582804,2025-02-26

Public BlockchainETH

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.