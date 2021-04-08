BOSON

Boson Protocol is a trust minimised and cost minimised protocol that automates digital to physical redemptions using NFTs encoded with game theory. Boson Protocol’s vision is to enable a decentralized commerce ecosystem by funding and accelerating the development of a stack of specialist applications to disrupt, unbundle and democratize commerce.

NameBOSON

RankNo.850

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.35%

Circulation Supply147,218,705.3901309

Max Supply200,000,000

Total Supply200,000,000

Circulation Rate0.736%

Issue Date2021-04-08 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High6.92578088,2021-04-09

Lowest Price0.08888286679092376,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.