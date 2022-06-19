BST

Blocksquare is a technology company building the required infrastructure to transfer real estate assets to the internet. Businesses of all types — from startups to large enterprises — can use Blocksquare’s solutions and APIs to digitize value of real estate properties, launch their investment platforms and connect people to tokenized real estate deals online.

NameBST

RankNo.1304

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.56%

Circulation Supply57,746,582.1595002

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply59,943,114.9156026

Circulation Rate0.5774%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.9530040952157873,2024-03-28

Lowest Price0.046868297986053443,2022-06-19

Public BlockchainETH

