BTG

Openverse Network is a Layer 0 hub network based on blockchain technology. Building upon existing blockchain frameworks, it introduces the concept of a “fully open protocol-based cross-chain” system. It aims to “make the transfer of value (tokens/NFTs/messages) between different blockchains and the traditional Internet as simple as sending an email. ”

NameBTG

RankNo.991

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)446.15%

Circulation Supply1,900,000

Max Supply20,000,000

Total Supply20,000,000

Circulation Rate0.095%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High18.80127296990911,2025-10-24

Lowest Price3.477213386513058,2025-10-02

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionOpenverse Network is a Layer 0 hub network based on blockchain technology. Building upon existing blockchain frameworks, it introduces the concept of a “fully open protocol-based cross-chain” system. It aims to “make the transfer of value (tokens/NFTs/messages) between different blockchains and the traditional Internet as simple as sending an email. ”

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.