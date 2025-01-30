BUTTCOIN

Buttcoin is considered to be the meme version of Bitcoin.

NameBUTTCOIN

RankNo.1293

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.42%

Circulation Supply999,151,679.42

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply999,151,679.42

Circulation Rate0.9991%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.03625566353906241,2025-01-30

Lowest Price0.000158876657625469,2025-01-30

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionButtcoin is considered to be the meme version of Bitcoin.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.