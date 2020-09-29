CAKE

PancakeSwap is a BEP20 decentralized trading platform built on the Binance Smart Chain, which uses an automatic market maker mechanism to provide liquidity.

NameCAKE

RankNo.80

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0002%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)8.58%

Circulation Supply335,453,643.02123815

Max Supply450,000,000

Total Supply348,929,107.531344

Circulation Rate0.7454%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High44.18234972,2021-04-30

Lowest Price0.00023177,2020-09-29

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionPancakeSwap is a BEP20 decentralized trading platform built on the Binance Smart Chain, which uses an automatic market maker mechanism to provide liquidity.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

PancakeSwap
