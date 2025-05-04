CES

Meta Whale is an ecosystem that combines gaming, earning, and virtual reality, offering users the chance to play, earn, and grow inside its metaverse.

NameCES

RankNo.3982

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply422,375,579.421211

Total Supply422,375,579.421211

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High11.68679398493145,2025-05-16

Lowest Price0.08422316231675472,2025-05-04

Public BlockchainMATIC

Sector

Social Media

