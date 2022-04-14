CHECK

The Checkmate Ecosystem is on a mission to cultivate a global movement of strategic and competitive thinkers. We support next-generation, community-owned games that inspire intellectual growth, creativity, and meaningful competition through blockchain technology. CHECK is the native currency of the Checkmate ecosystem. It offers various utilities within the ecosystem including but not limited to underpinning in-game economies, purchasing in-game assets such as cosmetics, and participating in governance activities.

NameCHECK

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

