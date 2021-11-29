CHEQ

Cheqd is a privacy-preserving payment and credential network that empowers users and organisations with ownership, portability, and control over their data. Building upon Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) and Verifiable Credentials, data can be transacted while prioritising individual privacy and market-first principles.

NameCHEQ

RankNo.1095

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%

Circulation Supply642,492,815

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,236,137,450

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.7058000107411805,2021-11-29

Lowest Price0.013306441024793298,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainCHEQ

Sector

Social Media

