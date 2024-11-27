CHILLGUY

Just a chill guy is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

NameCHILLGUY

RankNo.418

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.22%

Circulation Supply999,953,313.381767

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply999,953,313.381767

Circulation Rate0.9999%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6651465939998281,2024-11-27

Lowest Price0.01784659462823309,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionJust a chill guy is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

