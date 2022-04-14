CLUB

$CLUB is a utility token that thrives at the intersection of internet culture, domain names, and memes. As a versatile digital asset, $CLUB empowers users to engage with and invest in the evolving digital landscape. It supports the acquisition and trading of premium domain names and embraces the vibrant world of memes, fostering a dynamic and interactive community. Whether you’re into digital real estate or meme culture, $CLUB offers a unique blend of opportunities, driving engagement, growth, and utility in the digital age.

NameCLUB

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply430,000,000

Total Supply430,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.