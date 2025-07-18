COINX

Coinbase xStock (COINx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. COINx tracks the price of Coinbase Global, Inc. (the underlying). COINx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Coinbase Global, Inc., whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

NameCOINX

RankNo.1193

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)12,412.03%

Circulation Supply26,999.9965218

Max Supply∞

Total Supply26,999.9965218

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High444.5539034948311,2025-07-18

Lowest Price286.29110453274694,2025-11-07

Public BlockchainSOL

