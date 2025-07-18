CRCLX

Circle xStock (CRCLx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. CRCLx tracks the price of Circle Internet Group (the underlying). CRCLx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Circle Internet Group, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

NameCRCLX

RankNo.1171

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)7,437.68%

Circulation Supply84,598.43259562

Max Supply0

Total Supply84,598.43259562

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High258.3037707311062,2025-07-18

Lowest Price96.80281850816368,2025-11-07

Public BlockchainSOL

