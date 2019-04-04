CTC

Launched on 04/04/2019 by a team based in the US, Canada, South Korea, Nigeria, and Estonia, Creditcoin aims to address the lack of credit system among the unbanked in the emerging market. People who cannot access the banking system have to borrow from non-banks. However, credit records with non-banks are not accepted by the banks since they cannot trust the data. The project aims to solve the problem by recording credit transaction history objectively on a public blockchain.

NameCTC

RankNo.166

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%1,77

Circulation Supply454.416.053

Max Supply600.000.000

Total Supply549.564.264

Circulation Rate0.7573%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High8.7069481,2021-03-14

Lowest Price0.125203867478,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

