Roboton is a hybrid meme miniapp introduced by DCT WALLET SOCIEDAD DE RESPONSABILIDAD LIMITADA that provides tap-to-earn, PVP gaming and other earning features for users. Reaching hundreds of thousands of users from Ton ecosystem, project seeks to reach further growth transitioning to Tron ecosystem.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply50,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainTRX

