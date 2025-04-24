DON

Inspired by the Salamanca family cartel from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. This token isn’t just for laughs — it’s here to dominate the meme coin space on Binance Smart Chain.

NameDON

RankNo.3274

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.005256673448328353,2025-04-28

Lowest Price0.000251101844091802,2025-04-24

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

