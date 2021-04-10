DPR

Deeper Network represents the decentralized blockchain network for building a truly private, secure and fair Internet.

NameDPR

RankNo.1408

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply3,103,104,892.80079

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply9,967,141,302.00769

Circulation Rate0.3103%

Issue Date2021-04-10 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.33995451,2021-04-13

Lowest Price0.001027895711524969,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

