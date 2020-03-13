DUSK

Dusk Network is a privacy-oriented blockchain protocol featuring a Segregated Byzantine Agreement to provide privacy, programmability, and contract auditability.

NameDUSK

RankNo.629

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.18%

Circulation Supply485,499,999.31632507

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate0.4854%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.1657160542174692,2021-12-29

Lowest Price0.01105859193,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainETH

