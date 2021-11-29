EFC

Fan Tokens are collectable digital passes that never expire. As well as being yours to keep forever the $EFC Fan Token also gives you enhanced access to Everton. Think of it as a piece of digital memorabilia that allows you to vote in polls, get access to VIP experiences or take part in the many in-app activities, competitions, quizzes and games.

NameEFC

RankNo.1955

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)8.15%

Circulation Supply5,427,894

Max Supply10,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000

Circulation Rate0.5427%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.9767507538883224,2021-12-29

Lowest Price0,2021-11-29

Public BlockchainCHZ

Sector

