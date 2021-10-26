ELK

Elk Finance is at the forefront of blockchain interoperability and abstraction, making Web3 accessible and seamlessly integrated into the internet of tomorrow. Founded in 2021, Elk Finance empowers developers and users across over 30 blockchains. Our ecosystem is powered by the $ELK utility token, providing safe and powerful infrastructure for trading, farming, and building bridges and multichain dApps. Join us on our journey to the multichain future!

NameELK

RankNo.5717

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply42 424 242

Total Supply42 424 242

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High5.614785990043493,2022-01-20

Lowest Price0,2021-10-26

Public BlockchainAVAX_CCHAIN

IntroductionElk Finance is at the forefront of blockchain interoperability and abstraction, making Web3 accessible and seamlessly integrated into the internet of tomorrow. Founded in 2021, Elk Finance empowers developers and users across over 30 blockchains. Our ecosystem is powered by the $ELK utility token, providing safe and powerful infrastructure for trading, farming, and building bridges and multichain dApps. Join us on our journey to the multichain future!

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.