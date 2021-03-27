EPIC

Epic Chain (EPIC) is a next-generation blockchain ecosystem evolving from Ethernity Chain (ERN) through a community-approved transition. With a 97.1% approval vote, the rebrand positions EPIC as a cutting-edge Layer 2 blockchain focused on integrating Real World Assets (RWAs) and entertainment. The EPIC token maintains the same supply and tokenomics as ERN while introducing expanded functionalities to drive ecosystem growth.

NameEPIC

RankNo.707

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)37.57%

Circulation Supply22,556,061.73871255

Max Supply0

Total Supply30,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High74.12620852,2021-03-27

Lowest Price1.112367522267064,2025-02-03

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

EPIC/USDT
Epic Chain
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (EPIC)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
