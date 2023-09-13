EPIKO

Epiko - GameFi Platform on Blockchain Powering the Next Generation of Web 3.0 Gaming Ecosystem. They aim to bring high-quality, fun experiences to the blockchain and to help gather mainstream crypto adoption. Players fully own their own assets and can actively participate in the game ecosystem.

NameEPIKO

RankNo.2542

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply174,525,607.5

Max Supply300,000,000

Total Supply300,000,000

Circulation Rate0.5817%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.03360438444652793,2024-03-10

Lowest Price0.000256123717200183,2023-09-13

Public BlockchainETH

