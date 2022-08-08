ETHW

EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a hard fork of Ethereum blockchain with the Ethereum Merge. The Merge will see Ethereum transition to proof-of-stake, while the forked version would remain on proof-of-work.

NameETHW

RankNo.252

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)10.02%

Circulation Supply107,818,999.04993

Max Supply0

Total Supply107,818,999.04993

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High141.36226499471468,2022-08-08

Lowest Price0.9976494131002414,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETHW

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

