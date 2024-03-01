FACT

FACT0RN uses integer factorization as its PoW instead of hashing. The RSA cryptographic system has been widely used to secure data online by relying on the difficulty of factoring integers. Banks today use it to secure their data. fact0rn development was funded by Coinbase.

NameFACT

RankNo.1573

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.37%

Circulation Supply1,043,124.96846251

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,043,124.96846251

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High110.14399679956479,2024-03-01

Lowest Price2.8291299100681773,2025-05-21

Public BlockchainFACT

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

