Step app is the first app on the Step Protocol, developed by their core team, that creates a gamified metaverse for the fitness economy. Allowing users to simply walk, jog, or run to socialize, play, and earn on its platform. Beyond their ecosystem’s proprietary technology, Step app is built upon a massive community of go-to users and fitness ambassadors. $FITFI is the governance token and gas token of Step Protocol, and the utility token of the core FitFi experience.

NameFITFI

RankNo.1256

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.06%

Circulation Supply3,842,500,000

Max Supply0

Total Supply4,600,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.7346252898164236,2022-05-06

Lowest Price0.001298148359450116,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainAVAX_CCHAIN

