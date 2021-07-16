FOX

Help shape the future of finance. FOX Tokens give you the unique opportunity to help shape the organization and allow you to submit and vote on proposals.

NameFOX

RankNo.813

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply772,286,516

Max Supply0

Total Supply999,089,275

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2021-07-16 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High5.134914976417942,2021-11-16

Lowest Price0.018176800459428835,2023-06-15

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionHelp shape the future of finance. FOX Tokens give you the unique opportunity to help shape the organization and allow you to submit and vote on proposals.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

FOX/USDT
FOX Token
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (FOX)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
