GME offers a unique investment opportunity by blending the viral appeal of memecoins with a strong community foundation. GME created a community identity among its investors, who see themselves not just as investors, but as part of a movement. This community aspect keeps the narrative alive through various platforms like Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and other social media, where updates, theories, and memes keep the interest in GME vibrant.

NameGAMESTOP

RankNo.607

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply411,297,484,026

Max Supply420,690,000,000

Total Supply411,297,484,026

Circulation Rate0.9776%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000413098438243625,2024-12-12

Lowest Price0.000002602616451368,2024-05-17

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

