GOAT

Goatseus Maximus is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

NameGOAT

RankNo.282

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4.37%

Circulation Supply999,993,053.116271

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply999,993,053.116271

Circulation Rate0.9999%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.3555157811784044,2024-11-17

Lowest Price0.000019502896664627,2024-10-10

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionGoatseus Maximus is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.