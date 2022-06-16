GODE

Gode Chain is a next-generation blockchain protocol designed to connect dedicated blockchain networks and enable efficient collaboration and synchronization. Its uniqueness lies in its ability to transfer various types of data between different types of blockchain networks, thereby offering endless possibilities for real-world use cases.

NameGODE

RankNo.7312

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6976398030440083,2022-06-16

Lowest Price0.000153823138845251,2025-04-10

Public BlockchainGODE

IntroductionGode Chain is a next-generation blockchain protocol designed to connect dedicated blockchain networks and enable efficient collaboration and synchronization. Its uniqueness lies in its ability to transfer various types of data between different types of blockchain networks, thereby offering endless possibilities for real-world use cases.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.