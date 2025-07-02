GOOGLX

Alphabet xStock (GOOGLx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. GOOGLx tracks the price of Alphabet Inc. Class A (the underlying). GOOGLx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Alphabet Inc. Class A, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

NameGOOGLX

RankNo.1306

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)32,257.07%

Circulation Supply22,599.20965014

Max Supply∞

Total Supply50,099.18892771

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High298.97509376416326,2025-10-30

Lowest Price169.44795144400413,2025-07-02

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

