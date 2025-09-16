GRIPPY

Grippy on Base is here to reclaim the chain with a strong community and dedicated holders. The mission is clear: unite the culture, drive momentum, and secure its well-deserved place as the #1 meme on Base.

NameGRIPPY

RankNo.4598

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.016345000731503544,2025-10-10

Lowest Price0.000004578676747195,2025-09-16

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

