STEPN is a Web3 running app with fun social elements and gamification design. Users equipped with NFT Sneakers – walk, jog or run outdoors to earn GST, which can be used to level up and mint new Sneakers. Player can choose to lease or sell their NFT Sneakers on the in-app Marketplace; users’ GST earnings are stored in the in-app Wallet, which has a built-in Swap function.

NameGST

RankNo.720

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply3,362,132,383.8748055

Max Supply0

Total Supply3,372,132,383.8748055

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High9.028265365361287,2022-04-28

Lowest Price0.005763268792815734,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainSOL

