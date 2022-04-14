GXP

The GoChapaa Coin ($GC) is a utility token powering the GoChapaa exchange, designed to enable seamless cross-border payments, instant payouts, zero-fee local transactions, and competitive interest earnings—driving the future of finance in Africa through AI and blockchain innovation.

NameGXP

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply2,100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

