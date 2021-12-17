HIGH

Highstreet World is a commerce-centered metaverse, decentralized and built on an MMORPG game where brands, both traditional and crypto, can use our Merchant Portal to seamlessly integrate and build their presence in the digital world. From day 1, Highstreet strives for interoperability and already have major thought leaders from exchanges like Binance, Chains like Avax, to funds like Republic and Animoca integrated with our Metaverse as a Service layer.

NameHIGH

RankNo.573

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)12.28%

Circulation Supply73,286,293.77158035

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0.7328%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High40.2582090224571,2021-12-17

Lowest Price0.3412480229055489,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainBSC

