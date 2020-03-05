HNS

Handshake is a decentralized, permissionless naming protocol where every peer is validating and in charge of managing the root DNS naming zone with the goal of creating an alternative to existing Certificate Authorities and naming sys tem.

NameHNS

RankNo.1331

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply662,962,250.391759

Max Supply2,040,000,000

Total Supply2,040,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3249%

Issue Date2020-03-05 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.85278518,2021-05-05

Lowest Price0.005236327072680755,2025-04-08

Public BlockchainHNS

Sector

Social Media

