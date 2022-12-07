HONEY

Hivemapper is a decentralized mapping network powered by a global community of contributors who use dashcams to capture street-level imagery. Our goal is to build a fresh, up-to-date, and accessible map of the world, using contributions from everyday drivers and advanced AI technology. Unlike traditional maps, our approach allows us to keep map data current and relevant for a wide range of users and industries.

NameHONEY

RankNo.337

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply4,384,069,565.538971

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply6,450,775,858.750583

Circulation Rate0.4384%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.431502163935478,2022-12-07

Lowest Price0.008499727928779937,2023-04-06

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

