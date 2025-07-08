HOODX

Robinhood xStock (HOODx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. HOODx tracks the price of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (the underlying). HOODx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Robinhood Markets, Inc., whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

NameHOODX

RankNo.1495

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)13,259.83%

Circulation Supply30,999.84548497

Max Supply

Total Supply30,999.84548497

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High153.08036045849482,2025-10-10

Lowest Price91.00407335090168,2025-07-08

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionRobinhood xStock (HOODx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. HOODx tracks the price of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (the underlying). HOODx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Robinhood Markets, Inc., whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
